Blast Victim Dies In Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:52 AM

Blast victim dies in hospital

A 13-year-old boy, who was injured in a blast on other day, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ghotki

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A 13-year-old boy, who was injured in a blast on other day, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ghotki.

According to details, 4 children were injured in a blast that took place at Mukhtiar kar office Obavro due to a blast triggered by letting match box. The deceased Ali Raza was one of the injured.

He had been taken to a hospital in due to his critical condition, where he breathed his last. While three children were under treatment in Shaikh Zayed hospital. Meanwhile heirs of deceased staged a protest in front of taluka hospital and accused doctors for alleged negligence. They demanded strict action against duty doctors. Later after assurance of district administration protesters called off protest and offered funeral prayers of deceased in local graveyard.

