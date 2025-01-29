Blast Victims Get Financial Assistance Cheque
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan distributed financial assistance cheques among victims of the gas bowser blast mishap, here on Wednesday.
A total of 33 injured individuals, undergoing treatment at the Burns Centre, and Nishtar Hospital, received compensation cheques of Rs. 500,000 each.
Additionally, the families of 10 deceased victims were personally visited, and each of them were provided Rs. 2 million cheque in financial assistance.
The commissioner said the injured were receiving the best possible medical treatment. He said that no amount of money could compensate for the loss of human lives, but added that the aid was a small effort to help the victims recover.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Mubashir Rahman were also present.
