UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blasts Hit U.S. Coalition Base In Baghdad, Damage Unknown

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 12:24 PM

Blasts hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown

Baghdad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Several blasts hit a U.S.-led coalition military base in Baghdad early on Sunday from an apparent rocket attack, a U.S. military official said.The official did not immediately say if the attack caused any casualties or significant damage.Rocket attacks which Washington blames on Iran-backed militias have regularly hit near and occasionally on the U.S.

embassy which is next to the base.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Baghdad Sunday From

Recent Stories

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAEâ€™s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

12 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.