Blasts hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown

Baghdad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Several blasts hit a U.S.-led coalition military base in Baghdad early on Sunday from an apparent rocket attack, a U.S. military official said.The official did not immediately say if the attack caused any casualties or significant damage.Rocket attacks which Washington blames on Iran-backed militias have regularly hit near and occasionally on the U.S.

embassy which is next to the base.