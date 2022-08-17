A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ( PML-N), Malik Ahmed Khan,said on Wednesday that the blatant flouting of court orders in Shehbaz Gill's case had exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan's hollow claims of a proponent of rule of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ( PML-N), Malik Ahmed Khan,said on Wednesday that the blatant flouting of court orders in Shehbaz Gill's case had exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan's hollow claims of a proponent of rule of law.

Talking to media persons, he questioned where was that rule of law being preached by Imran Khan frequently.

He said Punjab governments was not handing over Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad police party that arrived at the Adiyala prison to secure custody of the PTI leader, who was earlier remanded into police custody by the court.

Creating hindrances in implementing court orders regarding custody of Shehbaz Gill to Islamabad police was negation of Imran's hollow claims of being one and only righteous person.

The PML-N leader said Gill's statement was a part of the planned conspiracy to create division within the military.

The comments were according to the script which was a clear case of mutiny and inciting junior officers against their seniors, he added.

Shehbaz must not go scot-free and must be punished, he added.

He said Imran imprisoned his political opponents during his stint in power by registering false cases against them.

Khan said the baseless propaganda of the brutal torture of Shahbaz Gill in police custody had been denied by Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar.