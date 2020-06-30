(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Spokesman Ministry of Power Division has said that various parts of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) plunged into darkness due to sudden blaze at 500kV Jamshoro Grid Station of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Fire broke out in 132 kV switchyard of 500kV Jamshoro Grid Station of NTDC at 1.45 am resulting suspension of power supply to various areas of HESCO, the spokesman said in a statement issued here Tuesday.

He said teams of HESCO and NTDC immediately rushed to the site and succeeded to restore NTDC 500 kV and 220 kV circuits within two hours beside controlling blaze.

It is pertinent to mention here that teams of NTDC, National Power Control Center and HESCO and CEO HESCO restored the power supply in short time.

Owing to close coordination among the teams, power supply to 132 kV grid station was restored within two hours from the national grid, the spokesman said.

Similarly, he said power supply to Karachi was also restored soon after initial tripping. Maximum distribution system of HESCO has been restored and power supply was being provided to the consumers, he added.

The spokesman said that the power division has also sought initial technical report into the fire incident.

Meanwhile, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has personally supervised the power restoration operation. The minister appreciated MD NTDC, CEO HESCO and all teams for their efforts to restore the power supply in shortest time.

The minister also lauded GM NPCC and his teams for keeping the whole distribution system stable.