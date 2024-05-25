Blaze At Cable Duct Hole Causes Power Suspension To Four Feeders
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The blaze at cable duct hole of 11 KV near Parade Ground on Saturday caused power suspension to four feeders of Khana Dak and Rawal sub-division.
The affected feeders were included Services Road, East Highway, Zia Masjid and Iqbal Town, said Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesperson here.
Power supply to the affected areas were being provided through alternate feeders, he further said.
The IESCO regretted to the consumers for temporary power suspension.
Recent Stories
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Abbottabad leads intensive crackdown against criminals, two arrests in separate encounters25 minutes ago
-
Nine arrested for overpricing essentials46 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrest robber after exchange of fire56 minutes ago
-
Collective issues of South Waziristan’s tribes to be resolved: Commissioner1 hour ago
-
MWMC to launch grand cleanliness operation to make city zero waste before Eid1 hour ago
-
Pakistan welcomes ICJ's ruling on Gaza1 hour ago
-
Federal Ombudsman’s commitment for speedy provision of justice increases public trust: Abdul Gahfo ..1 hour ago
-
Chairman BISE appreciates staff for ensuring transparent exams1 hour ago
-
Illegal weapon dealer held, 75 pistols recovered2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 334,500 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
PM lauds ICJ' decision to stop Israeli assault on Gaza, Rafah2 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people2 hours ago