Blaze at cable duct hole causes power suspension to four feeders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The blaze at cable duct hole of 11 KV near Parade Ground on Saturday caused power suspension to four feeders of Khana Dak and Rawal sub-division.

The affected feeders were included Services Road, East Highway, Zia Masjid and Iqbal Town, said Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesperson here.

Power supply to the affected areas were being provided through alternate feeders, he further said.

The IESCO regretted to the consumers for temporary power suspension.