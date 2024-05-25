Open Menu

Blaze At Cable Duct Hole Causes Power Suspension To Four Feeders

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Blaze at cable duct hole causes power suspension to four feeders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The blaze at cable duct hole of 11 KV near Parade Ground on Saturday caused power suspension to four feeders of Khana Dak and Rawal sub-division.

The affected feeders were included Services Road, East Highway, Zia Masjid and Iqbal Town, said Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesperson here.

Power supply to the affected areas were being provided through alternate feeders, he further said.

The IESCO regretted to the consumers for temporary power suspension.

Related Topics

Road Mosque Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

2 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

2 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

6 hours ago
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

15 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

15 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

15 hours ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

15 hours ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

15 hours ago
 'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan