UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blaze At Cooking Oil Godown Under Control

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:43 AM

Blaze at Cooking oil godown under control

A massive fire that erupted on Tuesday afternoon at Dalda Cooking Oil and Ghee godown, located in the area of Kalyam Shareef near Rawat was brought under control after hectic efforts of 26 hours, Rescue 1122 officials said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A massive fire that erupted on Tuesday afternoon at Dalda cooking Oil and Ghee godown, located in the area of Kalyam Shareef near Rawat was brought under control after hectic efforts of 26 hours, Rescue 1122 officials said.

According to the Rescue spokesman, 100 rescuers, 15 fire extinguishers, two ambulances, two special equipment vehicles and fire trucks along with firefighting teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other departments concerned took part in the operation. He informed that on the special request of the district administration, helicopters of Pakistan Army also conducted operation to control the fire.

He said though the fire was under control, but due to oil and ghee stock sometimes fire goes to start again under the collapsed roofs, adding that rescuers were also facing difficulties to extinguish the fire due to strong winds.

The spokesman said the rescue operation was now underway under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Dr Abdul Rehman. He informed that two rescue workers were injured and provided first aid at the scene and shifted to hospital where their condition was out of danger. No other injuries or casualties have been reported.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Fire Army Oil Vehicles Rescue 1122 Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

46 minutes ago

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

Rashid Al Awadhi Appointed as CEO of the New Media ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.