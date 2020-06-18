Blaze at Cooking oil godown under control

A massive fire that erupted on Tuesday afternoon at Dalda Cooking Oil and Ghee godown, located in the area of Kalyam Shareef near Rawat was brought under control after hectic efforts of 26 hours, Rescue 1122 officials said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A massive fire that erupted on Tuesday afternoon at Dalda cooking Oil and Ghee godown, located in the area of Kalyam Shareef near Rawat was brought under control after hectic efforts of 26 hours, Rescue 1122 officials said.

According to the Rescue spokesman, 100 rescuers, 15 fire extinguishers, two ambulances, two special equipment vehicles and fire trucks along with firefighting teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other departments concerned took part in the operation. He informed that on the special request of the district administration, helicopters of Pakistan Army also conducted operation to control the fire.

He said though the fire was under control, but due to oil and ghee stock sometimes fire goes to start again under the collapsed roofs, adding that rescuers were also facing difficulties to extinguish the fire due to strong winds.

The spokesman said the rescue operation was now underway under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Dr Abdul Rehman. He informed that two rescue workers were injured and provided first aid at the scene and shifted to hospital where their condition was out of danger. No other injuries or casualties have been reported.