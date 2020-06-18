Blaze at cooking oil godown under control

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The massive fire that erupted on Tuesday afternoon at cooking oil godown located in the area of Kalyam Shareef near Rawat was brought under control after hectic efforts of 30 hours.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Rescue-1122, Abdur Rehman informed APP that the fire inside the godown erupted and spread quickly engulfing the entire building and godown containing an area of four kanal and oil stocks worth billion of rupees got burnt.

All nearby residential buildings were evacuated timely in aftermath of the raging fire to prevent loss of life and further property damages, he said adding, it took firefighters around 26 hours to douse the blaze.

As soon as the fire in the godown was reported, five vehicles of Rescue-1122 were sent to the site, he added.

"Observing the gravity of the situation, firefighters from different bases of 1122 in Rawalpindi, including Sawan, Pir Wadahi, Chakwal, Gujar Khan Islamabad and surrounding areas were also called in. They made unabated efforts to control the fire," he added.

As many as 100 rescuers, 15 fire extinguishers, two ambulances, two special equipment vehicles and fire trucks along with firefighting teams of Capital Development Authority and other departments concerned took part in the operation, DEO said and informed that on the special request of the district administration, helicopters of Pakistan Army also conducted operation to control the fire.

DEO informed that two rescue workers were injured and provided first aid at the scene and shifted to hospital where their condition was out of danger. No other injuries or casualties have been reported.

Following the horrible fire, the IESCO suspended the supply of electricity of the area, he said.

Punjab Information Minister, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. (r) Anwaar Ul Haq, Assistant Commissioners of Saddar and Gujar Khan and other officials of the district government on Tuesday visited the site and monitored the firefighting operation.