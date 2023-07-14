Open Menu

Blaze Causes Power Suspension To 6 Feeders: IESCO Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Blaze causes power suspension to 6 feeders: IESCO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Power supply to six feeders connected with 132 kv grid station Rawalpindi Cantonment has temporary suspended due breaking out of fire in the main hole of the grid.

The affected feeders included 11Kv Fawara Chowk, Iqbal Road II, DHQ, Sarafa Bazaar, Liaquat Bagh and City feeders, said spokesperson Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) here Friday.

IESCO operation and GSO teams rushed to the site and making efforts to restore power supply at earliest, he further said.

The IESCO management apologized to the consumers for the temporary power supply interruption.

Related Topics

Fire Road Rawalpindi SITE Bagh Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

37 minutes ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

45 minutes ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

52 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

2 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

2 hours ago
Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

2 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

2 hours ago
 UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

3 hours ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

4 hours ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan