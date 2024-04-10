Blaze Engulfs Shoe Store In Bahawalnagar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) A devastating fire on Wednesday ravaged a shoe store located on the old Sabzi Mandi road in Minchanabad Tehsil of Bahawalnagar District, reducing shoes worth lakhs of rupees to ashes.
The valiant efforts of rescue teams eventually subdued the blaze after a strenuous two-hour battle.
Preliminary investigations point to an electrical short circuit as the cause of the fire, highlighting the destructive impact of unforeseen accidents.
APP/adg/378
