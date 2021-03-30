Blaze in Liaquatabad furniture market brought under control

The fire that broke out in Liaquatabad Furniture Market factory on Tuesday morning had been brought under control while cooling process was still underway with zero casualties reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The fire that broke out in Liaquatabad Furniture Market factory on Tuesday morning had been brought under control while cooling process was still underway with zero casualties reported.

Fire Brigade official told that the fire erupted at 5:30 a.m. It took about six hours to contain the blaze.

A total of 15 vehicles including 11 fire tenders, 2 tankers, a snorkel and a rescue vehicle took part in extinguishing the fire.

The official said that the four-storey building was dilapidated due to the fire.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers Sindh spokesman told that personnel of Rangers along with rescue teams took part in putting out the fire.

According to the Rangers spokesman, the fire broke out on the second and third floors of the building.