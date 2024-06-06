Blaze in main-hole causes power cut to 9 feeders in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A fire eruption in main-hole connected to 132-KV grid station F/11 on Thursday caused temporary power suspension to nine feeders.

The affected feeders were included G 11/1, G 11/2, G 11/3, G 11/4, G 11 Markaz, PHA-, F 11/1, F 11/4 etc, said Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesperson here.

The IESCO teams were making efforts to restore electricity to the affected areas. The IESCO regretted the consumers for temporary power suspension.