Blaze In Main-hole Causes Power Cut To 9 Feeders In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A fire eruption in main-hole connected to 132-KV grid station F/11 on Thursday caused temporary power suspension to nine feeders.
The affected feeders were included G 11/1, G 11/2, G 11/3, G 11/4, G 11 Markaz, PHA-, F 11/1, F 11/4 etc, said Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesperson here.
The IESCO teams were making efforts to restore electricity to the affected areas. The IESCO regretted the consumers for temporary power suspension.
