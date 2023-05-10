Blaze in PBC building extinguished after several hours

The huge fire in the building of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) extinguished on its own after seven to eight hours and turned everything into ash here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The huge fire in the building of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) extinguished on its own after seven to eight hours and turned everything into ash here on Wednesday.

However, the cooling process could not be initiated as the vehicles of the fire brigade and Rescue-1122 could not reach the spot till the filing of the news due to the blockage of roads.

The fire severely damaged the four-story building where the offices of PBC and the national news agency APP were located. No loss of human life was reported during the incident.

The fire had reportedly started when hundreds of violent protesters of PTI stormed into the PBC building and forced the staffers to leave the offices and set it on fire.

The electricity supply to the building was disconnected immediately after the blaze and could not be restored as all the infrastructure was burnt to ash.