UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blaze In RTO Office Of FBR

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Blaze in RTO Office of FBR

Regional Tax Officer (RTO) Islamabad office working under Federal Board of Revenue got fire ,The fire caused the loss of important documents and record of tax collection that was reduced to ashes

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Regional Tax Officer (RTO) Islamabad office working under Federal board of Revenue got fire ,The fire caused the loss of important documents and record of tax collection that was reduced to ashes.

The building of RTO, federal capital, located in G-10/4 sector was constructed with the cost of Rs 50 million.

The inferno took place at night, when office was closed, so no casualties was reportedAccording to FBR, reason behind the blaze was short circuit.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire FBR (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

8 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Emirates Inte ..

23 minutes ago

Trump Says to Discuss Big Trade Deal With EU Presi ..

2 minutes ago

RDIF Plans to Announce Creation of New Payment Sys ..

2 minutes ago

CJCSC visits Air Headquarters, discusses professio ..

2 minutes ago

China First Vice Premier Praises Phase One Trade A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.