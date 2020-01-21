Blaze in RTO Office of FBR

Regional Tax Officer (RTO) Islamabad office working under Federal Board of Revenue got fire ,The fire caused the loss of important documents and record of tax collection that was reduced to ashes

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Regional Tax Officer (RTO) Islamabad office working under Federal board of Revenue got fire ,The fire caused the loss of important documents and record of tax collection that was reduced to ashes.

The building of RTO, federal capital, located in G-10/4 sector was constructed with the cost of Rs 50 million.

The inferno took place at night, when office was closed, so no casualties was reportedAccording to FBR, reason behind the blaze was short circuit.