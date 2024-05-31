Blaze on Margalla Hills: three arrested for arson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A fire broke out in the Margalla hills on Friday, leading to the arrest of three individuals suspected of arson.

According to the spokesman of the ICT Administration, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon was on-site to oversee the firefighting efforts, which involved both ground teams and helicopters.

He said that measures had been taken to protect nearby residential areas from the spreading flames.

The Deputy Commissioner said, "the fire is spreading due to the high temperatures and strong winds."

He also confirmed that the three arrested individuals were being interrogated and two days ago, cases had been registered against 15 others accused of starting the fire.

More arrests were expected in the coming days as investigations were underway, he added.

On the occasion, the ICT administration urged citizens to help identify those responsible for the blaze.