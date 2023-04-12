Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Blaze Successfully Controlled In Two Factories At New Karachi Industrial Areas: Administrator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Blaze successfully controlled in two factories at New Karachi Industrial Areas: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Wednesday said that ten fire tenders and bowsers participated in fire extinguishing operation in the two factories at New Karachi Industrial Area here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Wednesday said that ten fire tenders and bowsers participated in fire extinguishing operation in the two factories at New Karachi Industrial Area here.

The Administrator Karachi supervised the extinguishing process himself and instructed the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) to keep the fire brigade personnel present at site till the fire is completely extinguished and the cooling process is completed, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

The CFO informed the administrator Karachi about the details and said that an emergency was imposed in the fire brigade department and more vehicles and staff were put on alert.

He said that there were difficulties in putting out the blaze due to the narrow space, but the firemen were engaged in controlling the fire with all their skills.

The Administrator Karachi while talking to the media said that officials the Association have also been given assurance that the fire brigade personnel are continuing all their efforts and as the cooling process completed, the causes of the fire will be ascertained.

This should be determined what precautions should be taken to deal with such incidents in the future, so that precious lives and property can be saved, he added.

He said that all the people were safely evacuated from the factories due to immediate steps taken to avoid loss of precious lives. A snorkel was kept on standby so that it could be used in any emergency. Personnel from the Urban Rescue and Research Department were also kept ready to be called upon whenever required.

He said that the timely action of the fire brigade staff is commendable and the swift action of the fire brigade has saved other factories and human lives.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Vehicles Alert SITE Media All From

Recent Stories

Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to ..

Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to 3.51% From 10.99% in February ..

45 seconds ago
 Poppy crop destroyed in Gadoon Amazi

Poppy crop destroyed in Gadoon Amazi

56 seconds ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor disappoints over ignoring agri ..

SAU Vice Chancellor disappoints over ignoring agriculture engineers

57 seconds ago
 Election Tribunal summons Aslam Iqbal in appeals c ..

Election Tribunal summons Aslam Iqbal in appeals challenging acceptance of nomin ..

59 seconds ago
 One killed, 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad ..

One killed, 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 US Imposing Export Restrictions on 10 Russian, 12 ..

US Imposing Export Restrictions on 10 Russian, 12 Chinese Entities - Commerce De ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.