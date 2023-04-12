Blaze successfully controlled in two factories at New Karachi Industrial Areas: Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Wednesday said that ten fire tenders and bowsers participated in fire extinguishing operation in the two factories at New Karachi Industrial Area here.

The Administrator Karachi supervised the extinguishing process himself and instructed the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) to keep the fire brigade personnel present at site till the fire is completely extinguished and the cooling process is completed, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

The CFO informed the administrator Karachi about the details and said that an emergency was imposed in the fire brigade department and more vehicles and staff were put on alert.

He said that there were difficulties in putting out the blaze due to the narrow space, but the firemen were engaged in controlling the fire with all their skills.

The Administrator Karachi while talking to the media said that officials the Association have also been given assurance that the fire brigade personnel are continuing all their efforts and as the cooling process completed, the causes of the fire will be ascertained.

This should be determined what precautions should be taken to deal with such incidents in the future, so that precious lives and property can be saved, he added.

He said that all the people were safely evacuated from the factories due to immediate steps taken to avoid loss of precious lives. A snorkel was kept on standby so that it could be used in any emergency. Personnel from the Urban Rescue and Research Department were also kept ready to be called upon whenever required.

He said that the timely action of the fire brigade staff is commendable and the swift action of the fire brigade has saved other factories and human lives.