Open Menu

Blazes Grip Moving Car On Kotri Barrage

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM

Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage

A moving car caught fire on the Kotri barrage here on Tuesday but the car driver remained unscathed in the incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A moving car caught fire on the Kotri barrage here on Tuesday but the car driver remained unscathed in the incident.

An official of Rescue 1122 informed that a hatchback, Daihatsu Cuore caught fire from a short circuit on the barrage's bridge and in no time the entire vehicle burst into flames.

He added that the car driver Hafiz Muhammad Anwar jumped out of the car to save his life.

According to him, a team of Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire and later moved the destroyed vehicle out of the road to resume the traffic flow.

Recent Stories

Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage

Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage

50 seconds ago
 Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda ..

Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda of forthcoming financing, dev ..

51 seconds ago
 Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security

Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security

53 seconds ago
 Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue

Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue

55 seconds ago
 Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations

Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor

Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor

8 minutes ago
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan ..

Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution

8 minutes ago
 Policeman killed in SWA firing incident

Policeman killed in SWA firing incident

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give 1000 free tractors to farmers ..

17 minutes ago
 54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district u ..

54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district under Nigahban Ramazan program

42 seconds ago
 Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participatio ..

Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participation in leadership

43 seconds ago
 KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for publ ..

KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for public sector Universities

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan