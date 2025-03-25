Blazes Grip Moving Car On Kotri Barrage
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM
A moving car caught fire on the Kotri barrage here on Tuesday but the car driver remained unscathed in the incident
An official of Rescue 1122 informed that a hatchback, Daihatsu Cuore caught fire from a short circuit on the barrage's bridge and in no time the entire vehicle burst into flames.
He added that the car driver Hafiz Muhammad Anwar jumped out of the car to save his life.
According to him, a team of Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire and later moved the destroyed vehicle out of the road to resume the traffic flow.
