Blazing battle: Authorities launch crackdown on forest fires

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan, Muhammad Arif Khan, a coordinated fire extinguishing operation has been launched in the sub-divisions of Timergara and Udayanzai to combat ongoing forest fires.

Divisional Forest Officer Shabbir Ahmed Jan, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Headquarters Zaid Safi, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Fahimullah Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Udayanzai Salimullah Ayubi are leading the efforts on the ground.

Local residents, Civil Defense personnel, and Wildlife Department officials have been mobilized to participate in the operation.

In addition, teams from Rescue 1122 and forest officials from neighboring districts have joined the firefighting efforts.

Authorities have confirmed that several individuals have been arrested in connection with the fires and are currently under investigation.

Officials have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty of intentionally setting the fires.

Citizens have been urged to report any suspicious activity, with assurances that the identities of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

APP/aiq-adi