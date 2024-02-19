Open Menu

BLCF 2024 To Start From March 5 In IUB

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 07:07 PM

BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB

The Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival 2024 will be held at Islamia University Bahawalpur from March 5

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival 2024 will be held at Islamia University Bahawalpur from March 5.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa presided over a meeting in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani, Professor Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Colonel Shah Zeb from DHA Bahawalpur, Director Media Islamia University Shahzad Khalid, and officials from related departments were present. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa emphasized the timely completion of all arrangements for the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival 2024.

He highlighted the festival's significance in promoting Bahawalpur's rich cultural, literary, and historical heritage globally.

Professor Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha briefed about the festival details, including All Pakistan Speech Competitions, All Pakistan Recitation and Naat Competitions, certificate distribution ceremonies, Qawwali night, heritage walk, children's art workshop, industrial and local handicrafts exhibition, agricultural and botanical exhibition, book fair, pet show, flower show, art exhibition, food festival, cartoon sketching, Studio 24, cultural and instrumental performances, theater performances, Shan-e-Bahawlapur Awards, screening of the film "Maula Jatt," book launches, various sports competitions, poetry recitals, and musical concert.

