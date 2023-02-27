UrduPoint.com

BLCF To Promote Art, Culture Among Youth Of Region: VC IUB

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Engineer Professor Dr Athar Mehboob has said that main aim of organizing Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival is to promote art and cultural activities among youth of the region

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Engineer Professor Dr Athar Mehboob has said that main aim of organizing Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival is to promote art and cultural activities among youth of the region.

While addressing the Media Launch Ceremony of the Festival held at Islamia University Bahawalpur Monday evening, he said that Country's most celebrated and famous poets, writers, anchors, intellectuals, broadcasters, narraters and singers are participating in the third Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival.

He said that transferring the cultural and civilizational values from one generation to another is the core responsibility of the Universities.

He said that cultural festival envisages many events featuring qiraat and naat competitions, all Pakistan debate competitions, talks of famous personalities on literature, art and culture, fine art competitions, books launching, drama/ theatrics, folk, instrumental music, sufi nights, grand qawali nights and media conclave.

