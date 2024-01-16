Open Menu

Blend Of Tea And Politics Turns Unique At Multani ‘Dhabas’ As Mutes Jump Into Election Gossip

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 08:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Electioneering is gaining momentum and so is the gossiping at tea stalls and traditional eateries dubbed as ‘Dhabas’ but the blend of tea and politics is turning unique as those who cannot speak, the mutes, also jumped into the opinion expression exercise using body language demonstrating they are no more an exception.

The ballot countdown has begun as every passing day is bringing the February 8 polling day for the general elections 2024 closer and people who love to spend time with friends are now frequent visitors of tea stalls and Dhabas, availing the occasion to talk about routine matters, besides their political interests and affiliations. It happens every time an election activity is announced, however, the sight of a group of people using hand signs, face expressions and body language at a tea stall along old Shujabad road in Multan to communicate with one another was a rare happening.

Party flags and posters are seen everywhere nowadays decorating the city’s important markets and cross-sections and workers and leaders are busy in public meetings and corner meetings trumpeting their party manifestoes to attract voters. Like any other city, people in Multan like to move to public places like tea stalls with friends to lay off worries as they sip tea after day-long work and engage themselves in ‘Gup Shup’.

Disability to speak does not mean the mute or deaf-mute people do not have an opinion or cannot express them freely. They can like anybody else, says Shahzad Kareem, a citizen who happened to be accompanying the mute people and fortunately knew what they were discussing.

Shahzad said, their discussion was spontaneous and gave their opinion on manifestoes of political parties and advanced arguments in support of the parties they liked by their face expressions and hand signs. He said this was not the only tea stall to witness mute peoples’ presence adding there are a few more places including a tea stall at Bomanji Chowk which they visit and enjoy discussions on routine matters over a cup of tea.

Other people were also there, hailing from different walks of life, and a few of them were workers who think that minimum wages announced by the government every year should actually reach their pockets through stringent enforcement of the law. One of them, Muhammad Bakhsh said, he was still struggling to find who deserves his vote. An official who did not want to be identified said that people might be dissatisfied with the performance of political parties but they would still cast votes in big numbers come the polling day.

Muhammad Amir, a clerk in a private firm, said, it was difficult to spend money to reach polling stations due to price hike but added he would still use his right to vote.

A group of university students pinned their hopes on the elections saying it could deliver policies aimed at securing better futures for the younger generation and tackling the problems of poverty, unemployment, protection to the rights of the impoverished, and ending intolerance.

APP/rbh/ifi

