Blessed Friday Observed In Lodhran
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Jumu'atul-Wida was observed as Blessed Friday in Lodhran with great enthusiasm.
Under the special initiative of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, the district administration of Lodhran, in collaboration with the Anjuman Tajiran Association, strictly implemented a No Profit Policy.
It was ensured that essential commodities were sold at cost price without any profit margin. The initiative aimed to provide direct financial relief to consumers, as traders transferred their usual profits to customers in the form of significant discounts.
During this special occasion, citizens benefited from purchasing essential food items, including meat, chicken, mutton, and beef, at actual cost prices. The observance of Blessed Friday turned out to be a true blessing for the residents of Lodhran, providing them with economic relief and a stress-free shopping experience.
The initiative not only reduced the financial burden on households but also strengthened the trust between businesses and consumers.
