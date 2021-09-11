National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday paid tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday paid tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary.

The NSA took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt sincere homage to Quaid-e-Azam.

He wrote on his official handle, "One only has to look at what is happening in the country to our east (India) to realise the real value of the independent homeland he (Quaid-e-Azam) accomplished for all Pakistanis."He added, "We are truly blessed and must do everything we can to truly make Pakistan the country he (Quaid-e-Azam) dreamt of."