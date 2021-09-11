UrduPoint.com

Blessed To Have Pakistan, Must Do Everything To Achieve Country Of Quaid's Dream: Dr. Moeed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:09 PM

Blessed to have Pakistan, must do everything to achieve country of Quaid's dream: Dr. Moeed

National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday paid tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday paid tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary.

The NSA took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt sincere homage to Quaid-e-Azam.

He wrote on his official handle, "One only has to look at what is happening in the country to our east (India) to realise the real value of the independent homeland he (Quaid-e-Azam) accomplished for all Pakistanis."He added, "We are truly blessed and must do everything we can to truly make Pakistan the country he (Quaid-e-Azam) dreamt of."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Muhammad Ali Jinnah Twitter All

Recent Stories

UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of ..

UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visa

4 minutes ago
 Centre supportive to allow KE to collect two KMC t ..

Centre supportive to allow KE to collect two KMC taxes, says CM Murad

2 minutes ago
 183 newly promoted officials of Islamabad police p ..

183 newly promoted officials of Islamabad police pinned badges

2 minutes ago
 Second dose awaiting persons to get due jab round ..

Second dose awaiting persons to get due jab round the week: NCOC

2 minutes ago
 Governor, CM pay tributes to Quaid on 73rd death a ..

Governor, CM pay tributes to Quaid on 73rd death anniversary

2 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely

Partly cloudy weather likely

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.