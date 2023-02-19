UrduPoint.com

BLF Propaganda On Arrested Suicide Bomber Mahal Baloch Exposed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

BLF propaganda on arrested suicide bomber Mahal Baloch exposed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The successful action of security and law enforcement agencies has exposed the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) propaganda on social media to dub the alleged suicide bomber Mahal Baloch as a missing person.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested the woman suicide bomber from Satellite Town Ladies Park in Quetta. They also recovered a suicide jacket with four to five Kilograms of explosive material attached to it from her handbag.

The sources in the security department revealed that Bebagar Baloch alias Nadeem, the husband of the accused female suicide bomber Mahal Baloch was associated with the military wing of BLF while her father-in-law Master Muhammad Hussain was related to the central committee of Baloch National Movement (BNM).

Bebagar Baloch and his brother are among the closest associates of BLF commanders including Wahid Bakhsh Qambar, Founder of BLF Dr. Allah Nazar. Dilip Shikhari and the Baloch National Movement (BNM) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Hebtan.

In 2016, Bebagar and his brother Noqb were killed as a result of a fight between them over money and weapons.

Mahal's sister was also married to Yusuf, the nephew of Dr. Allah Nazar, who was the chairman of the Baloch rights organization. She was influenced to support the military wing of the BLF.

The question raised by the sources underscore that after all, why was Baloch mothers and sisters being used by the enemy for their nefarious purposes. "How long will the so-called freedom organizations continue to make women a part of this hideous and dangerous game of anti-nationalism?," they said.

Baloch are a proud nation and it is against Balochi culture to separate a woman from her children and encourage her to become a suicide bomber. A Baloch can never use his honour for money. The nefarious designs of the enemy have been exposed and now no mother would be allowed to be separated from her children and made a suicide bomber.

The BLF propagated a picture on Twitter by the handle of "The Balochistan Post" and the false narrative made on it was only a failed conspiracy to hide its heinous face which was exposed before the people of Pakistan.

