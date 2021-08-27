UrduPoint.com

Blind Association Demands Jobs According To Quota, Qualification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) ::Action Committee of Blind Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday staged a protest demonstration to press their demands regarding employment quota and jobs according to qualifications.

Holding placards and banners in front of press club, protesting members of blind association demanded government jobs according to quota and qualifications.

They demanded stipends for elderly disable persons and introducing reforms in schools established for special persons.

They also demanded special schools for female disable students besides introducing screening and examination tests for challenged persons.

