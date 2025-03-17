Open Menu

Blind Association Distributes Ramazan Packages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The National Association of the Blind (NAB) organized a ceremony

to distribute Ramazan ration packages among its members on Monday.

The event featured the distribution of Eid gifts and ration packages to support

individuals during the holy month.

The ceremony was graced by several notable figures, including NAB President Ms Khalida Amjad,

General Secretary Rana Muhammad Kamran, Senior Vice President Hafiz Professor Haroon Khalid,

political and social leader Malik Ashraf Burhan, Chairman Safe Life Thalassemia Center Tanveer Salhri, Chairperson Protection Life Foundation Abida Nazar, renowned businessman Haji Mirza Latif Baig along with various political, social, and business personalities.

