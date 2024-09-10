Blind Cricket World Cup to be played in Pakistan from Nov 21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Blind Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in Pakistan

from November 21 to December 3, 2024.

Teams from seven countries would be participating in the tournament.

Matches will be held in Multan, Lahore, and Faisalabad, says a handout

issued here Tuesday.

Director Marketing Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Muhammad Salman

Tariq met Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani

in his office today.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Secretary, Abdul Saboor Thakur

and Bahawalpur Cricket Club for the Blind President Usman Saeed.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Fawad Hashim Rabbani

expressed that hosting the Blind Cricket World Cup matches in Multan was

an honour for South Punjab.

He assured that excellent arrangements would be made for the event and

international players visiting the city would receive a warm welcome.

He also highlighted that Pakistan blind cricket team had brought a laurel

for the nation by winning various world titles.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan's blind cricket team would continue

its outstanding performance.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements for team’s accommodation,

sponsorship, and other related matters.