Open Menu

Blind Cricket World Cup To Be Played In Pakistan From Nov 21

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Blind Cricket World Cup to be played in Pakistan from Nov 21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Blind Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in Pakistan

from November 21 to December 3, 2024.

Teams from seven countries would be participating in the tournament.

Matches will be held in Multan, Lahore, and Faisalabad, says a handout

issued here Tuesday.

Director Marketing Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Muhammad Salman

Tariq met Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani

in his office today.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Secretary, Abdul Saboor Thakur

and Bahawalpur Cricket Club for the Blind President Usman Saeed.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Fawad Hashim Rabbani

expressed that hosting the Blind Cricket World Cup matches in Multan was

an honour for South Punjab.

He assured that excellent arrangements would be made for the event and

international players visiting the city would receive a warm welcome.

He also highlighted that Pakistan blind cricket team had brought a laurel

for the nation by winning various world titles.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan's blind cricket team would continue

its outstanding performance.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements for team’s accommodation,

sponsorship, and other related matters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Faisalabad World Punjab Bahawalpur Laurel November December Event From

Recent Stories

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

1 hour ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

2 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

7 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

16 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

16 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

16 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan