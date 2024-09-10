Blind Cricket World Cup To Be Played In Pakistan From Nov 21
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Blind Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in Pakistan
from November 21 to December 3, 2024.
Teams from seven countries would be participating in the tournament.
Matches will be held in Multan, Lahore, and Faisalabad, says a handout
issued here Tuesday.
Director Marketing Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Muhammad Salman
Tariq met Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani
in his office today.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Secretary, Abdul Saboor Thakur
and Bahawalpur Cricket Club for the Blind President Usman Saeed.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Fawad Hashim Rabbani
expressed that hosting the Blind Cricket World Cup matches in Multan was
an honour for South Punjab.
He assured that excellent arrangements would be made for the event and
international players visiting the city would receive a warm welcome.
He also highlighted that Pakistan blind cricket team had brought a laurel
for the nation by winning various world titles.
He expressed the hope that Pakistan's blind cricket team would continue
its outstanding performance.
The meeting also reviewed arrangements for team’s accommodation,
sponsorship, and other related matters.
Recent Stories
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six FWMC workers injured on road2 minutes ago
-
Jealousy; brother kills younger in Swabi2 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH stresses for implementation of women employment quota11 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests 3 suspects including 2 wanted individuals: 201 Pakistani passports recovered11 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed, two arrested11 minutes ago
-
Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): Divine mercy for all creatures11 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination camping target over 0.8 children in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
Remarks in PTI public rally challenged Pakistan’s integrity: Khawaja Asif12 minutes ago
-
Passerby killed during clash of groups12 minutes ago
-
KLESF International Challenge to be held from Nov 08-1012 minutes ago
-
16,000 farmers declared eligible for Kisan Card in Multan so far: DC21 minutes ago
-
DC inspects vaccination process of Anti-polio campaign21 minutes ago