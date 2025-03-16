Blind daily wagers announce peaceful protest

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Blind Daily Wages Union in Layyah has announced a peaceful protest to press for the acceptance of their rightful demands on March 17.

According to a press release issued by the union, visually impaired individuals will take to the streets on Monday to safeguard their fundamental rights. The press release highlights that they have repeatedly protested for job security and rights but have faced unfulfilled promises each time and despite assurances their legitimate demands remain unaddressed.

The union emphasized the urgency for their key demands including extension of employment contracts for those whose tenure is ending, immediate payment of pending salaries and dues to enable them celebrate Eid with their families and resolution of other employment-related issues affecting visually impaired individuals

They appealed to the public to support their protest and stand in solidarity with the visually impaired community.

The union urged the government to take swift action in addressing their concerns ensuring job security and financial stability for those affected. Expressing their determination, the members said that they will continue their peaceful struggle until their demands are met.