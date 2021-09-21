Blind female student clinches third position in ABISE SSC examination 2021

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A female blind student of Haripur Aleeza Shah Tuesday clinched the third position in Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2021.

According to the details, Aleeza Shah lost eyesight when she was studying in class III, she worked hard and get her education in a normal school.

She appeared in the SSC examination 2021 and clinched the third position in the board by securing 996 marks.

While talking to the media, Aleeza Shah said that she was a student of a private school in Haripur and mathematics was her favourite subject.

She said that "with the support and cooperation of parents, I worked hard and resulting in achieving the third position in board examination." Replying to a question, Aleeza Shah said that dedication and hard work has no match in life, if someone is committed to achieving the goal of life then nothing can stop him or her.

For the last few years, the female students were the toppers of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and SSC examinations including science, humanities and computer science.

This year again female students of private schools and colleges of Hazara division clinched all top positions where Aleeza Shah was one of them.