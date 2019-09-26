Blind man among two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two persons including a blind man were murdered in separate incidents in Jauhrabad and Sahiwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a blind man were murdered in separate incidents in Jauhrabad and Sahiwal police limits.

Police sources said on Thursday that a trader Muhammad Aziz,resident of Hadali,was standing in a shop in grain market Jauhrabad when some unknown armed persons shot him dead and fled.

In another incident,some unknown persons stabbed to death a blind man,Imam mosque,Hafiz Mumtaz.

The deceased were handed over to the heirs after autopsy.The policeregistered separate cases and started investigation.