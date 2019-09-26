Blind Man Among Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:26 PM
Two persons including a blind man were murdered in separate incidents in Jauhrabad and Sahiwal police limits
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a blind man were murdered in separate incidents in Jauhrabad and Sahiwal police limits.
Police sources said on Thursday that a trader Muhammad Aziz,resident of Hadali,was standing in a shop in grain market Jauhrabad when some unknown armed persons shot him dead and fled.
In another incident,some unknown persons stabbed to death a blind man,Imam mosque,Hafiz Mumtaz.
The deceased were handed over to the heirs after autopsy.The policeregistered separate cases and started investigation.