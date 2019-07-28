Blind man burnt to death

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::A blind person was burnt to death as fire erupted in his house near Nazimabad Mumtazabad area, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a blind person namely Abdul Hameed of Mumtazabad was alone in his home puffing his Huqqa.

Meanwhile, a fire erupted in the house due to burning coals in huqqa.

As a result, Abdul Hameed was burnt to death. Rescue 1122 reached the spot, shifter the body to hospital and controlled the fire.