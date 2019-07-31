UrduPoint.com
Blind Murder, Brother Arrested On Killing Charges In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:47 PM

Blind murder, brother arrested on killing charges in Faisalabad

Mureedwala police traced-out blind murder of a young girl and arrested her brother on killing charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Mureedwala police traced-out blind murder of a young girl and arrested her brother on killing charges.

Police said Wednesday that few days back, the police found a body of a 28-year-old girl from Gogera Branch Canal near chak No.487-GB and buried it after declaring unclaimed.

However during investigation, the corpse was identified as Afshan daughter of Muhammad Ali resident of Sammundri where she was tortured by her brother over a mobile phone dispute.

When the police took Adnan, one of the brother of the girl into custody and started interrogation, the youth confessed the offence of killing his sister and told that he had killed her during asleep with a dagger and threw her body into canal to conceal evidence of the offence.

Further investigation was under progress.

