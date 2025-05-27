Blind murder case of 2024 solved

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 10:24 PM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Kot Addu City Police have successfully traced a blind murder case of 2024, arresting two suspects involved in the brutal killing of a local shop owner, according to a police spokesperson.

The victim, identified as Riaz, was murdered during the night under mysterious circumstances. Initial investigations revealed that he had been subjected to severe physical assault before being killed.

Further inquiry led the police to uncover that the assailants were none other than the victim’s own employees.

The motive behind the crime was monetary theft, as the workers killed their employer to steal money from his shop.

Both accused individuals have now been taken into custody and are facing legal proceedings.

"The accused will be brought to justice and awarded the strictest possible punishment under the law," said the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kot Addu City Police Station.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to protecting lives and property and praised the efforts of the investigation team for solving the year-old case.

