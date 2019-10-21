Blind murder case of DEO Kolai Palis solved, killers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Through a technical and scientific probe the special investigation team resolved the District education Officer (DEO) Kolai Palis Nawab Ali Khan's blind murder and arrested 11 alleged accused including an MPA.

According to the press release of police issued here on Monday, on the directives of Deputy Inspector General Police a special investigation team led by District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zaibullah Khan and DPO Kolai Palis Iftikhar Ahmed started the investigation through a technical and scientific method and finally resolved the case.

The team during the investigation found that slain DEO was murdered in the dispute of hiring new employees in Kolai Palis district.

The team arrested 11 people including MPA- PK-27 Kohistan Mufti Obaid Rehman, Badil Khan, Senior Clerk, Muhammad Iqbal son of Hikmat, SDEO, Pasand Khan, Dispatch Clerk, Muhammad Iqbal son of Gulab candidate for driver post, Abdul Wadood son of Asheed Gul candidate for driver post, Dost Muhammad son of Muhammad Ajaib candidate for driver post, Abdullah son of Abdul Kareem, Noor ul Haq son of Fakhr Uddin teacher, Fakhr Uddin son of Abdul Wahab and Zakir.

The special team comprising the most seasoned investigators of Mansehra and Kohistan districts including Arif Javed SP Investigation Manserha in-charge special investigation team, Arshad Mahmood SP investigation Kolai Palis, Habee ur Rehman DSP Palis, Riaz Khan DSP Pattan, Ashiq Hussain DSP Investigation Manshera, SI Fiyaz Khan, SI Mahboob ur Rehman, SI Aqib Shah, and others.

Slain DEO Kolai Palis Nawab Ali who hails from the Swat was residing in the neighbouring room with the office and was shot dead by an unknown gunman who fled away after the execution of the crime.

Initially, it was claimed that the DEO Kolai Palis Nawab Ali has committed suicide but later during the initial investigation of the police, it was disclosed that the the killer fired two bullets that were found in the body of the deceased Nawab Ali. After postmortem police have handed over the dead body of the DEO to the family.