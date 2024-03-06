Blind Murder Case Of Kid Solved, Two Held
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 08:46 PM
The police have solved the blind murder cases of a five-year old kid and arrested two accused in the premises of Gulgasht police station
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The police have solved the blind murder cases of a five-year old kid and arrested two accused in the premises of Gulgasht police station.
This was disclosed by the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali in a press conference held here on Wednesday.
He said that police received an emergency call of a body of a preteen kid at Street No-2 Dewan Da Bagh in the premises of Gulgasht police station on Wednesday morning. The police recovered the body of five year old
Muhammad Awais Qarni who was abducted on February 25 by accused Amir.
The accused attempted sexual assault of the kid at the house of his uncle Akbar and killed him when the kid tried to make noice, the CPO added.
He further disclosed that the accused confessed during the interrogation that they killed the kid over an old dispute with his family.
He said that the police team has been awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates.
AP/thh
