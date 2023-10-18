Open Menu

Blind Murder Case Of Minor Kid Solved, Aunt Other Accused Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Blind murder case of minor kid solved, aunt other accused held

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The police have solved the blind murder case of a minor kid as an aunt along with accomplices brutally strangled seven-year-old Shimla Shah to death.

DPO Rajanpur Dost Muhammad while holding a press conference said that the father of deceased Shimla Shah put in an application about the abduction of his son with Laal Garh police station on October 8, 2023 in which he complained that the child went to buy something from bazaar and didn't come back.

Police started a search for the missing child by utilizing all possible resources. The local people informed the police about the floating of a body in the Bridge Wahabi canal in the limits of Dajal police station the next day.

The body was identified as Shimla Shah and case was registered by the police concerned. The six-member police team led by SP Investigation was formed to arrest the killers. The police traced and arrested the aunt of the deceased kid namely Samina Bibi who strangled the kid to death along with Qasim Machi and other accused and then threw him into the canal by packing in a bag. The accused confessed the crime and further legal action was launched.

APP/ahj-sak

