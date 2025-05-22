Blind Murder Case Of Minor Solved In 48 Hours By DI Khan Police
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In a major breakthrough, Dera Ismail Khan Police have successfully solved a blind murder case within 48 hours, arresting two suspects involved in the brutal killing of a minor boy and recovering the murder weapon.
The details were shared by District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada during a press conference held earlier today. He stated that Rafiullah, son of Maeenullah Marwat resident of Wanda Kali, had reported the disappearance of his 13 to 14-year-old cousin, Faizan, at Giloti Police Station. Three days later, Faizan’s body was found, turning the missing person’s report into a homicide investigation.
“This blind murder posed a serious challenge for the police, but our dedicated investigation team worked tirelessly to trace the culprits,” said DPO Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada. “We registered FIR No.
41 on May 19, 2025, under Sections 302, 376, and 53cpa of the Criminal Procedure Act at Giloti Police Station and launched an intensive investigation.”
The DPO informed that within just 48 hours, police identified and arrested two suspects Ihsanullah, son of Aslam Khan, and Kamran, son of Ramzan both residents of Wanda Kali and close relatives of the victim.
“The arrested individuals confessed to their involvement in the crime, and the murder weapon was recovered,” he added.
DPO Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada further emphasized the department’s commitment to ensuring law and order in the district. “Dera Police will continue to take indiscriminate action against all criminal elements. No one involved in unlawful activities will be spared,” he stated.
The case remains open as police continue to probe the circumstances and motives behind the heinous act.
