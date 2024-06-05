Blind murder case of overseas Pakistani solved, killers arrested

Police claimed to have traced and solved blind murder case of an overseas Pakistani and arrested three accuse

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Police claimed to have traced and solved blind murder case of an overseas Pakistani and arrested three accused.

In a press conference here Wednesday, DSP Sanawan Tahir Ijaz said that Muhammad Jameel, a citizen residing in the United States, was going to his home from Sanawan after doing his work. In the meantime, four unknown armed outlaws intercepted him at gun point and opened fire on him and he died on the spot, he told.

SHO Mahmood Kot along with his team, raided and arrested three accused Zameer Ahmed, Muhammad Kashif and Muhammad Younis and recovered 2 pistols and a motorcycle from their possession within short period of three months.

The relatives of the deceased reached the DPO office and thanked DPO Syed Hussnain Haider and his team.

DPO said that Muzaffargarh police was dedicated to serve the public 24 hours a day. Safety of lives and properties of the people is the top priority of police, he said.