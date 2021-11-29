UrduPoint.com

Blind Murder Case Of Preteen Girl Solved, Criminal Held Rajanpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:49 PM

Blind murder case of preteen girl solved, criminal held rajanpur

Police arrested the culprit here on Monday while solving the case of the indiscriminate killing of a nine-year-old girl

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested the culprit here on Monday while solving the case of the indiscriminate killing of a nine-year-old girl.

According to police sources, about four days ago, police recovered a body covered in explosives from the Muhammadpur area of ??Jampur police station premises.

The body was later, identified as a nine-year-old Shahnaz Bibi resident of the area.

Police registered a case against unknown outlaws and started the investigation through a special team led by DSP Jampur circle Hafiz Ghulam Fareed.

The police team solved the blind murder case and arrested the deceased girl's relative Razzaq s/o Laal Bukhash.

According to the preliminary investigation, the culprit tried to snatch the gold earrings from the teenage girl and later killed her when she started screaming.

Police have recovered earrings and a knife used in the murder from the possession of the culprit but further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Circle Jampur Gold From

Recent Stories

Zain Mahmood wins 6th in Thal Jeep Rally

Zain Mahmood wins 6th in Thal Jeep Rally

41 seconds ago
 Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries ..

Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries over Omicron variant

43 seconds ago
 Malaysian PM to make inaugural visit to Singapore, ..

Malaysian PM to make inaugural visit to Singapore, as Vaccinated Travel Lane tak ..

45 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

48 seconds ago
 Afridi claims five wickets as Bangladesh set Pakis ..

Afridi claims five wickets as Bangladesh set Pakistan 202-run target

6 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Orders Security Officials to Prepare Re ..

Lukashenko Orders Security Officials to Prepare Response Plan to Aggression

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.