Blind murder case of preteen girl solved, criminal held rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested the culprit here on Monday while solving the case of the indiscriminate killing of a nine-year-old girl.

According to police sources, about four days ago, police recovered a body covered in explosives from the Muhammadpur area of ??Jampur police station premises.

The body was later, identified as a nine-year-old Shahnaz Bibi resident of the area.

Police registered a case against unknown outlaws and started the investigation through a special team led by DSP Jampur circle Hafiz Ghulam Fareed.

The police team solved the blind murder case and arrested the deceased girl's relative Razzaq s/o Laal Bukhash.

According to the preliminary investigation, the culprit tried to snatch the gold earrings from the teenage girl and later killed her when she started screaming.

Police have recovered earrings and a knife used in the murder from the possession of the culprit but further investigation is underway.