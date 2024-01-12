Open Menu

Blind Murder Case Of Woman Solved, Killer Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Blind murder case of woman solved, killer arrested

Police claimed to have traced a blind murder case of a woman and arrested the killer with a murder weapon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have traced a blind murder case of a woman and arrested the killer with a murder weapon.

According to details, police received information that a 43-year-old woman named Mehnaz Akhtar had been killed by someone for unknown reasons in Gillani colony two and half months ago.

Mumtazabad police registered the case on the complaint of the victim's brother and started the legal action. A special team was formed under the supervision of SP Cantt division Rana Arslan Zahid.

Police traced and arrested the accused involved in the incident, Tahir s/o Yamin resident of Muzaffargarh during the investigation.

Initially, the accused confessed during the investigation and revealed that his wife had separated from him and that he had blamed the deceased for his separation from his ex-wife, which he regretted and killed Mehnaz Akhtar by cutting his throat with a knife.

Further legal action was being taken by the police against the accused.

