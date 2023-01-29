Blind murder case resolved

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case after arresting two accused including a woman.

Rana Raheel Anwar, a resident of Shatabgarh area of Ugoki Police Station lodged a complaint with the police on January 17, 2023, alleging that his father (62-year-old Rana Anwar) had been abducted by someone.

On the same day, his body was recovered from the jurisdiction of Sadr police station and its video was also gone viral on social media.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran took notice of the incident and constituted a team comprising ASP Sadr Circle and SHO Police Station Ugoki for the arrest of suspects.

The police team traced the accused identified as Asghar Ali and Shama Parveen with the help of modern technology.

During the investigation, the accused have confessed of killing Rana Anwar overmoney dispute. Further investigation was underway.

The DPO announced appreciation certificates and cash reward for the police team.