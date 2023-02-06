Blind murder case resolved as brother held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Police solved a blind murder case and arrested the accused for killing real brother on Monday.

According to police sources, Ramzan resident of Village 167/WB returned to his native town from Faisalabad on February 04 night.

He informed his family through a phone call that he was coming home with a stranger on a motorcycle from Adda Ghulam Hussain in premises of Thengi police station.

The heirs started searching of him when he did not reach home till the next morning.

The family recovered his body near Adda Ghulam Hussain on the next day and reported to police about his murder.

The police shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy and started the investigations into the incident and later arrested the accused Imran, who was the real brother of Ramzan.

Further investigations were underway to ascertain the reason of the murder, police sources added.