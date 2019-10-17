Blind murder case resolved, killer held in Islamabad

Homicide Unit of Islamabad Police on Thursday resolved a blind murder case and arrested an accused who killed owner of mobile shop during dacoity attempt in `Rawat Bazaar', police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Homicide Unit of Islamabad Police on Thursday resolved a blind murder case and arrested an accused who killed owner of mobile shop during dacoity attempt in `Rawat Bazaar', police said.

Nazakat Hussain was murdered by unknown persons during dacoity attempt at his mobile shop in `Rawat Bazar' and case ( no.66) under section 302/394 PPC was registered at Sihala police station.

The investigation of this case was entrusted to Homicide Unit of Islamabad police by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed which under supervision of Inspector Ghulam Rasool acted promptly and succeeded to arrest the killer identified as Tayyab. Efforts are underway to arrest the other accomplice of the alleged killer.

The nabbed person has criminal record and he was wanted to Mandra police ineight cases of dacoity and other crimes.