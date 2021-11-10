Blind murder case resolved, one arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case by arresting an accused.

Muhammad Rafique, resident of Chak No 87-NB was murdered last year and police had registered a case against unidentified persons.

The investigation team with help of Information Technology succeeded in arresting the main accused identified as Hassan Farooq, who, during interrogation, confessed his crime and told the police that he had killed Muhammad Rafique in a fit of grudgeover an altercation.

Further investigation was underway.