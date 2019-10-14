UrduPoint.com
Blind Murder Case Resolved, Three Held In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:44 PM

New Multan police claimed on Monday to have resolved a blind murder case by arresting three accused including the wife of victim

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :New Multan police claimed on Monday to have resolved a blind murder case by arresting three accused including the wife of victim.

According to police, New Multan police had recovered the body of Bashir Ahmed packed in a gunny bag from a graveyard near Buapur area on September 22, 2019 and registered a case against unknown persons.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Imran Razzaq to trace the perpetrators.

On suspicion, the police arrested Akhtri, the wife of victim, her son Muhammad Bilal and nephew Muhammad Ali.

During interrogation, the accused confessed their crime. Akhtri said that she had killed her husband on monthly expenses issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that deceased Bashir Ahmed was the second husband of Akhtri Mai and Muhammad Bilal was her son from the first husband.

