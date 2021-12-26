UrduPoint.com

Blind Murder Case Solved, Criminal Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 04:20 PM

Blind murder case solved, criminal held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :City Alipur police solved blind murder case in just eight hours and arrested criminal here at Al-Raee colony on Sunday.

According to police sources, police received information regarding an unknown corpse of a young girl in a house near Alipur Hospital.

A police team led by DSP Alipur Circle Yousaf Haroon and SHO City Ali Imran reached the spot and started the investigations. The corpse was identified as Shabana Noreen (25) w/o Fayyaz Ahmed resident of Mouza Ghari.

Police sources said that the girl was strangled to death by the criminal.

Using latest technology, collection CCTV footage and mobile record of the girl, the police arrested the criminal namely Fayyaz Ahmed s/o Allah Bukhash. The arrested criminal was ex-husband of the deceased girl.

