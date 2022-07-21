UrduPoint.com

Blind Murder Case Solved, Criminal Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Blind murder case solved, criminal held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have solved a blind murder case of an unknown woman and arrested the accused who confessed to have committed the murder after disappointment in marriage proposal.

According to police sources, Alpa police recovered an unknown corpse of a woman in gunny bag on June 23 at Bheni Soba Khan near flood embankment. The police conducted the autopsy of the body and registered a case number 385/22 under section 302 against unknown outlaws.

Taking action on the issue, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SP Hassan Afzal with a task to arrest the criminal at the earliest.

The police team while using the latest techniques solved the blind murder case by identifying the body as Fozia Siddiqi and arrested the criminal Sheikh Mumtaz s/o Taaj Muhammad, resident of Melsi, district Vehari.

During the investigations, the accused confessed that he suffocated her to death when she refused his marriage proposal and threw her body in the crops in a gunny bag.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes for the police team, police sources added.

