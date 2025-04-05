Blind Murder Case Solved, Five Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) In a remarkable display of investigative excellence, Jalalpur Police have successfully solved a complex blind murder case involving blackmail, sexual exploitation and premeditated murder.
The case, which initially appeared to be a routine missing person report, has now led to the arrest of five individuals, including two women, who orchestrated the brutal killing of a 50-year-old man allegedly involved in spiritual fraud and exploitation.
According to police sources, on March 24, Muhammad Ghazanfar, filed a kidnapping report after his father, Riaz Hussain Saeedi, failed to return home. Two days later, an unidentified body was discovered near Chak Yousaf Wala, later confirmed to be Riaz Hussain. The case (FIR No. 459/25) was then converted into a murder investigation under sections 365 and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The police investigation, led by a special team formed on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, uncovered that the victim had long been involved in exploiting women under the guise of spiritual healing and black magic. Two victims, Shahnaz Bibi and Asiya Bibi, revealed that Riaz Hussain had been sexually exploiting them and using explicit videos for blackmail.
Upon his escalating demands for money and threats to release the videos publicly, the women confided in Muhammad Nadir and his cousin Muhammad Jameel.
In a meticulously planned act of revenge, the suspects lured Riaz Hussain to Chak No. 184/M under the pretense of spiritual favour. After confirming the presence of incriminating videos on his phone, they strangled him using a cloth. A fifth suspect, Aamir, assisted in disposing of the body by providing a vehicle.
Holding a press conference here on Saturday, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar lauded the relentless efforts of the investigation team including SP Saddar Shamsuddin, DSP Jalalpur Mian Rauf, SHO Waqar Ahmed and Sub-Inspector Arif Javed. He said that the team used cutting-edge technology like CDR analysis, geo-fencing and forensic tools, the police were able to apprehend all five accused and piece together the entire crime.
"This was a highly sensitive and complex blind murder case with no leads at the start. The police team exhibited outstanding investigative skills and utilized modern techniques to bring justice to light. Their performance is commendable,” he added.
