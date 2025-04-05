Open Menu

Blind Murder Case Solved, Five Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Blind murder case solved, five arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) In a remarkable display of investigative excellence, Jalalpur Police have successfully solved a complex blind murder case involving blackmail, sexual exploitation and premeditated murder.

The case, which initially appeared to be a routine missing person report, has now led to the arrest of five individuals, including two women, who orchestrated the brutal killing of a 50-year-old man allegedly involved in spiritual fraud and exploitation.

According to police sources, on March 24, Muhammad Ghazanfar, filed a kidnapping report after his father, Riaz Hussain Saeedi, failed to return home. Two days later, an unidentified body was discovered near Chak Yousaf Wala, later confirmed to be Riaz Hussain. The case (FIR No. 459/25) was then converted into a murder investigation under sections 365 and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police investigation, led by a special team formed on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, uncovered that the victim had long been involved in exploiting women under the guise of spiritual healing and black magic. Two victims, Shahnaz Bibi and Asiya Bibi, revealed that Riaz Hussain had been sexually exploiting them and using explicit videos for blackmail.

Upon his escalating demands for money and threats to release the videos publicly, the women confided in Muhammad Nadir and his cousin Muhammad Jameel.

In a meticulously planned act of revenge, the suspects lured Riaz Hussain to Chak No. 184/M under the pretense of spiritual favour. After confirming the presence of incriminating videos on his phone, they strangled him using a cloth. A fifth suspect, Aamir, assisted in disposing of the body by providing a vehicle.

Holding a press conference here on Saturday, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar lauded the relentless efforts of the investigation team including SP Saddar Shamsuddin, DSP Jalalpur Mian Rauf, SHO Waqar Ahmed and Sub-Inspector Arif Javed. He said that the team used cutting-edge technology like CDR analysis, geo-fencing and forensic tools, the police were able to apprehend all five accused and piece together the entire crime.

"This was a highly sensitive and complex blind murder case with no leads at the start. The police team exhibited outstanding investigative skills and utilized modern techniques to bring justice to light. Their performance is commendable,” he added.

Recent Stories

General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Ad ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..

27 minutes ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hou ..

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours

57 minutes ago
 UAE maintained its rising performance in global co ..

UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025

2 hours ago
 European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan nex ..

European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week

2 hours ago
 IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to s ..

IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday

2 hours ago
Muslims, opposition parties continue protest again ..

Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..

2 hours ago
 ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultura ..

ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks

2 hours ago
 4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference o ..

4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference opens tomorrow with 661 partici ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Senegal on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Senegal on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in ho ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top prio ..

Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan