Blind Murder Case Solved, Four Held

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 05:33 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have solved a blind murder case and arrested four suspects including a woman during a special operation launched here.

According to police sources, Muhammad Ramzan s/o Mushtaq reported City Shujabad police on August 29 that his brother Waseem was walking on the road near Adda Chak R.S when two unidentified assailants shot him injured and escaped. He informed police that he was taking his injured brother to hospital but he succumbed to injuries.

The police registered case number 255/22 under section 302/34 against unknown outlaws and started the investigations into the incident.

Taking action on the case, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Salman Liaqat to arrest the criminals at the earliest. The police arrested four criminals involved in the case including Ramzan, Akram, Usman and Misbah Bibi.

During the interrogation, the arrested accused confessed that they killed the deceased Waseem due to a dispute he had with Ramzan over some business issues.

