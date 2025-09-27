Blind Murder Case Solved In 3 Days
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Police successfully solved a blind murder case within three days, arresting the main accused and recovering the weapon used in the crime.
According to a police spokesperson, complainant Shan Ali reported that his brother Bilal and sister-in-law were attacked by an unidentified man accompanied by two accomplices. Bilal sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to them.
SHO City Sarwar Shaheed, Rana Haroon, along with his team, promptly responded to the incident, secured the crime scene, and collected forensic evidence with the assistance of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA).
A case was registered against unknown suspects, and a full-scale investigation was launched.
Through continuous efforts and effective investigation, police identified and arrested the prime suspect within three days. During interrogations, the accused confessed to the crime, and the murder weapon was recovered from his possession.
In recognition of the swift and efficient action, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for the police team involved in solving the case.
