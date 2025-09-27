Open Menu

Blind Murder Case Solved In 3 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Blind murder case solved in 3 days

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Police successfully solved a blind murder case within three days, arresting the main accused and recovering the weapon used in the crime.

According to a police spokesperson, complainant Shan Ali reported that his brother Bilal and sister-in-law were attacked by an unidentified man accompanied by two accomplices. Bilal sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to them.

SHO City Sarwar Shaheed, Rana Haroon, along with his team, promptly responded to the incident, secured the crime scene, and collected forensic evidence with the assistance of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA).

A case was registered against unknown suspects, and a full-scale investigation was launched.

Through continuous efforts and effective investigation, police identified and arrested the prime suspect within three days. During interrogations, the accused confessed to the crime, and the murder weapon was recovered from his possession.

In recognition of the swift and efficient action, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for the police team involved in solving the case.

Recent Stories

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

4 minutes ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

14 minutes ago
 Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

2 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

2 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

3 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

3 hours ago
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

3 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinida ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York

4 hours ago
 Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Globa ..

Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo

4 hours ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan